ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning.

The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

According to Metra, extra UP-NW trains will operate with limited service from Des Plaines to Chicago. No movement passing by Arlington Heights as investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.