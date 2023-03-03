CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the Tri-State Tollway.

Illinois State Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-294 at Sanders Road. According to ISP, a person was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The offending vehicle did not remain on the scene.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

The northbound Tri-State had multiple lanes blocked before Dundee Road Friday morning for a crash investigation.