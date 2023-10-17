CHICAGO — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle after attempting to cross all lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 5:25 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when two men attempted to cross Lake Shore Drive, not in a crosswalk.

One of the men was struck by a BMW X-3 that was traveling southbound. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the second male pedestrian was not injured.

The 63-year-old male driver of the BMW remained on the scene. Police said the driver was not injured, but was transported to Northwestern Hospital for panic symptoms.

The southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive are closed and vehicles are being diverted off at North Avenue. Heavy traffic delays remain in the area.

The crash is under investigation.