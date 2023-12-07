CHICAGO — Citations are pending against the driver accused of killing a pedestrian downtown.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North State Street.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, a 40-year-old woman driving a white SUV lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb — striking a 56-year-old woman who was on the sidewalk.

The victim sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Citations are pending against the 40-year-old woman. Area Three Detectives are investigating.