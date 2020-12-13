Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Arlington Heights crash

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Arlington Heights Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a large box truck was traveling in the inside lane on the 1300 block of Rand Road just after 6:00 p.m. when a pedestrian walking on Rand was struck by the truck. There is no crosswalk in the immediate area.

Police said first responders found the pedestrian unresponsive with significant traumatic injuries and determined the person was beyond medical assistance.

A local emergency department physician confirmed and pronounced the person dead via telemetry.

A post-mortem examination from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation, and identification of the pedestrian will not be released pending family notification.