Pedestrian killed on Eisenhower Expressway: police

CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian just after 4:25 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Laramie Avenue.

The pedestrian was sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-290 near Laramie Avenue are currently closed, with traffic diverted to Central Avenue.

The incident is under investigation and there is no further information available.

