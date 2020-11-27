Pedestrian killed in South Side car crash

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

CHICAGO — One person is dead following a traffic collision on Chicago’s South Side Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night on the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

According to police, the driver of a sedan struck the rear of a SUV, causing the SUV to flip onto its roof, striking and killing a man.

The age of the pedestrian is currently unknown, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries are reported, and the driver of the sedan is not in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.