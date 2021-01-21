Pedestrian killed in Iowa hit-and-run was Illinois man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport have identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run just north of Genesis Medical Center as an Illinois man.

The Quad-City Times reports that police identified the victim as 60-year-old Eric Johnson, of Rock Island.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, when first responders were called to North Fillmore Lane for a report of a man unresponsive in the street.

Police say an initial investigation showed the man had been hit by a vehicle and dragged for 300-400 feet. Police say the vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital.