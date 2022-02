CHICAGO — Illinois State Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 35th Street. According to preliminary information, state police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, a person was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear why the person was walking on the expressway. No further information has been provided by police at this time.