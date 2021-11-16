Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash while crossing the street on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Police said the driver of a black SUV was involved in a crash with a burgundy Toyota RAV4 in the 1600 block of East 79th Street at approximately 3:58 a.m. when the black SUV struck a woman of an unknown age crossing the street.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The driver fled westbound on 79th Street and is not in custody. The crash is under investigation by the Major Accidents unit.