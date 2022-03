LA GRANGE, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in La Grange Thursday morning.

Metra reports BNSF train No. 1200 hit a pedestrian near the Stone Ave. station around 5:30 a.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

BNSF trains are moving through the area but operating with extensive delays. Train No. 1200 is still stopped at Stone Ave. Trains No. 1201 and No. 1230 are canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.