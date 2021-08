BERWYN, Ill — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train in Berwyn Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. involving Metra BNSF Train No. 1208 near Harlem Avenue. A WGN News photographer at the scene has confirmed one person was killed in this incident.

Futher details have not been released at this time.

At least 12 BNSF trains have been canceled due police activity in the area. Expect major delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.