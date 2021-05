An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was critically injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Chicago fire officials said the man was struck in a two-vehicle crash just after 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Both vehicles involved sustained minor damage, with four adults refusing EMS transport at the scene.