Peace walk held at St. Sabina for 14-year-old shot in head, killed last month

CHICAGO — A peace walk was held Friday night to honor a 14-year-old St. Sabina Academy graduate who was shot in the head and killed last month.

Marquise Richardson was killed on July 29 in front of his home in the 1600 block of West Waseca Place.

“This is like a nightmare I wish we could wake up from,” Richardson’s great-grandmother Wateka Kleinpeter said.

Father Michael Pfleger held a peace walk Friday night in honor of Richardson.

“Our children experience trauma, our children experience living by fear when they go out of the house or walk in front of their house, in their house,” Pfleger said.

His funeral, along with another teen who was shot and killed in Jackson Park, will be held at St. Sabina.

Another peace walk was held Friday night at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Rogers Park. Chicago police officers from the 24th District participated in it. Both groups called for an end to gun violence in Chicago.

“We should not have to bury our children,” marchers said.

Richardson would have been a freshman this upcoming school year at Morgan Park High School.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.