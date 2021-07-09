Peace march led by St. Sabina pleads for action on violence

CHICAGO — A peace march led by Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church Friday night called for decisive action to combat the city’s rise in gun violence.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan weighed in on the recent crisis, saying that entering more people into the criminal justice system does not solve the issue.

“Our guys in the street, they’re just looking for family. It’s the wrong family. We all have to be the family,” Duncan said.

Duncan, who currently leads the ‘Chicago Cred Outreach Program’ marched with Pfleger on Friday in a call to get serious about the violence in the city’s Black and Brown communities.

“We’re demanding that there be a summit. The governor, the Cook County board president, the mayor and the state’s attorney, stop all the finger-pointing. Figure out what you’re going to do,” Pfleger said.

Despite all the bloodshed and tragic situations, Cred board member John Rogers said this time remains encouraging.

“I’ve never been more hopeful because I have the opportunity every single day to see young men and women who have been shot and shot others turning their lives around,” Rogers said.

