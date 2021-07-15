Peace march held to remember children killed by gun violence in 2021

CHICAGO — With almost 200 children shot in Chicago so far in 2021, mothers in the city are taking matters into their own hands in a protest Thursday outside City Hall.

Each of the mothers shared a similar and painful story of a child lost in Chicago to gun violence.

“This is my son Deandre Clark. He was murdered in 2019,” one mother said.

Elizabeth Ramirez lost her son 10 years ago when he was shot to death at his own birthday party.

“Someone came in with a ski mask and started shooting,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez added that time does not make the loss or grief hurt any less, reminiscing on her son’s desire to be a football coach later on in life.

Her actions today aims to be a voice for others who are still here, with many parents feeling Ramirez’s pain this year.

So far, 196 children have been shot in Chicago this year, with many residents pointing to gun violence as Chicago’s biggest issue, plaguing many communities.

Data released on Wednesday shows a small decrease in shootings over the last month, although the violence remains at an elevated level in 2021.

Almost 1,700 shootings have occurred across the city so far this year, an 11 percent increase from a violent 2020.

The mothers at the event are advocating for more action from the Mayor’s office to stop the violence.

“As a mayor, she needs to stop the violence and work harder,” one mother said.

