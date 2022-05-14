CHICAGO — At 83rd and Coles in South Chicago, a lesson in peace came from those at Epic Academy.

“We live around here, we work around here so we want to be invested in the community of South Chicago,” said Kamesha Hayes.

At Epic Academy’s ‘Let Their Be Peace’ event, Hayes joined many others Saturday to make an impact by bringing games, social resources, food, and clothing into one safe space for kids and the community.

“Our children are explorers,” Hayes said. “They are ready for college and career. They’re invested in the community and they’re community leaders.”

The event aims to put positive energy into a neighborhood that is so often in the headlines for crime One step, supporters believe, is bridging the gap between police and the community.

“I think it impacts violence by creating more community and more peace comes with more community and those personal relationships,” Hayes said. “We want to impact the community we want to invest and be community leaders in this area.”