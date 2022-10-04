CHICAGO — More than 50 pets rescued from Hurricane Ian in Florida will arrive in Chicago Tuesday.

PAWS Chicago mobilized volunteers to the hurricane ravaged areas and rescued dozens of homeless pets from shelters.

The organization partnered with Humane Society Naples, which operated as the nerve center for animals from several area shelters and had to shut down due to loss of power, water, and staff.

Once these pets are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption at the Adoption Center in Lincoln Park.

PAWS Chicago plans to return to Florida in the coming days to help rescue more pets.

Learn more about the rescue mission: www.pawschicago.org/ian