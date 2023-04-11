CHICAGO — A Chicago animal shelter is bringing nearly three dozen dogs and cats from a Tennessee shelter to help with newly displaced animals arriving there after tornadoes ravaged the area around the shelter last week.

In all, PAWS Chicago is welcoming 21 dogs and ten cats. Included in the arrivals will be a mother cat with three 2-week-old kittens who were found in a Memphis-area barn, two 6-week-old kittens found inside the wall of an abandoned apartment, and a litter of eight puppies that had been living outside during the storm in a small doghouse.

According to the PAWS Chicago, they reached out to the Tennessee shelter to offer their help after last week’s tornado outbreak in the state. Volunteers will begin the drive back on Wednesday morning and arriving at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers are also delivering a van full of pet food and supplies to the shelter in Tennessee that were all paid for by Chicagoland donations.

It is unclear when the rescues from Tennessee will be put up for adoption at this time.