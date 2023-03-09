CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is teaming up with celebrity chef Rick Bayless in an effort to increase adoptions.

The celebrity chef crafted the final pizza in PAWS’ three-month “Slice to Meet You” campaign.

PAWS teamed up with Piece Brewery and Pizzeria for the campaign. Piece is donating $10 from every sale of the Bayless pizza to PAWS Chicago.

The specialty pie consists of Frontera tomatillo-verde salsa, pepper jack cheese, goat cheese, bacon and red onion. It is finished with aged pecorino Romano, cilantro and jalapenos.

“To share a Bayless family recipe to help the tremendous work of PAWS Chicago is very special

to me,” Bayless said. “Collaborating with the team at Piece and Greco Foods to bring the

Modern Mexican flavors of Frontera to the Chicago pizza scene and to help the No Kill mission

of PAWS Chicago is extremely satisfying.”

The pizza will be available from now until April 9. In each to-go box, flyers of adoptable dogs will be included.

Piece Brewery and Pizzeria is located in Wicker Park at 1927 W. North Ave.