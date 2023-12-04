CHICAGO — More than 75 dogs and cats rescued by PAWS Chicago from Dominica seek a new and forever home.

The animals arrived in Chicago on a Wings of Rescue flight Saturday night after the only shelter on the Caribbean island suddenly closed down. Many of the dogs and cats had been abused before being taken in by the shelter.

“These pets have been through a lot. The worst abuse we’ve ever seen,” a PAWS Chicago Facebook post read. “Burned, beaten, unspeakable acts…in the midst of those horrors, this shelter was there to rehabilitate them. It’s a terrible loss that they had to shut their doors, but we’ll make sure every single happy ending they worked so hard for comes to fruition.”

The PAWS Chicago veterinary team immediately examined them to begin treatment.

To help these new arrivals, locals can adopt any cat or dog in the PAWS program.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet or donating to rescue efforts may click here.