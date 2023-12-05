CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago took part in a harrowing journey over the weekend to rescue around 75 dogs and cats subjected to “horrific” conditions and a cat meat trade in the Caribbean Island of Dominica.

The only animal shelter on the small island, St. Nicholas Animal Rescue, was forced to close after losing their lease.

PAWS Chicago joined a coalition put together by Wings of Rescue, a charity that provided the plane and has transported 70,000 pets out of harm’s way since 2012.

Wings of Rescue CEO Ric Browde told WGN News he’s spent a lot of time in Dominica and that some of the cats and kittens were saved from the cat meat trade.

“There’s an underground way of buying cats to eat them,” Wings of Rescue CEO Ric Browde said. “It got to the point where the shelter would not adopt out adult cats.”

Without hesitation, PAWS Chicago arranged for a large in-take effort on Saturday night.

“Great thing about our staff, our vet techs, our volunteers — when they get the call there’s an emergency, everyone raises a hand to help,” CEO Susanna Wickham said.

The animals faced torture and abuse by humans. PAWS said 85 percent of their injuries were human-inflicted.

“Some of the stories of abuse we’ve seen coming off this plane are some of the most horrific things any of us have heard about,” Wickham said. “Been blown away from the resilience from these cats and dogs. It’s a unique and heartbreaking situation.”

A few dogs and cats have already medically-cleared and the first adoption was Sunday.

As with other shelters WGN News has reported on since the pandemic, fosters at PAWS are always welcome.

Magnificent Mutts, in Hillside, was also involved and helped care for the pets.

PAWS Chicago currently has 114 animals available for adoption.