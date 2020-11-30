PAWS Chicago partners with IKEA to display pets in need of homes in Illinois stores

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago, the largest no-kill animal shelter in the Midwest, has partnered with IKEA to display pets in need of a home in Illinois stores this holiday season.

Using life-size cutouts of dogs and cats, the “Don’t Forget About Me” campaign hopes to inspire shoppers to imagine how a pet can complete their home.

The campaign began on November 27 and will run until Christmas Eve, and will feature over a dozen displays at both IKEA stores in Schaumburg and Bolingbrook.

The cutouts will include a QR code that shoppers can scan to learn more about animals in need of a home this holiday season.

PAWS hopes the campaign also helps older animals get adopted, as many are likely to stay in the shelter for much longer after being passed over in favor of puppies and kittens.

The IKEA stores are located at:

1800 E McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, IL 60173

750 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

For more information on PAWS’ campaign, visit their website here.