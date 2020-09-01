PAWS Chicago offering $5K reward for safe return of cat stolen in Lakeview carjacking

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of a cat stolen in a carjacking, that was formerly adopted from the shelter.

A family friend was picking Luna up from her owner’s home in Lakeview on Friday, when she was pulled out of her vehicle and carjacked at knifepoint by two men. The carjackers then drove off with Luna and her carrier in the backseat.

The car was found in North Lawndale on Saturday near the 1900 block of South Springfield Avenue. Luna and her carrier were not in the car.

PAWS is asking anyone with information to call 630-995-2009, and is offering a $5,000 reward for a safe return to one of PAWS’ locations:

3516 W 26th Street, Chicago, IL 60623

1997 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614