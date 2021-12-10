PAWS Chicago kicks off annual Adopt-A-Thon

CHICAGO — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are all available for adoption at PAWS Chicago, the region’s largest no-kill shelter.

The facility kicked off it’s annual holiday Adopt-A-Thon, a week-long marathon going from Friday until December 18 with a goal of finding homes for more than 120 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens in time for the holiday.

“They provide companionship and such incredible friendships, they help us stay social,” spokesperson Sarah McDonald said.

Those interested in adding a furry friend to their home can fill out a “com-pet-ability” quiz and an adoption application, helping staff and volunteers find the perfect match for your home.

The shelter said it finds homes for approximately 5,000 dogs and cats each year.