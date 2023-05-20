CHICAGO — Adoption fees were cut in half for big dogs on Saturday at PAWS Chicago because so many of them are looking for a new home.

Some of the dogs have been waiting for quite a while as PAWS is a no-kill shelter and does so much to help animals in need.

And not just in Chicago, but across the country as well.

“We bring vans down and bring back animals,” Joan Harris, the director of canine training, said. “Hurricanes, tornadoes, whatever we can do, we try to extend ourselves.”

The volunteers try the best they can to look after all of them.

“We take them to the lake twice a week for fun runs,” Harris said. “So we are a really special organization.”

But ultimately, the dogs are looking for a new home.

The adoption fees vary based on the size of the animal, but those fees include spay or neutering services, microchipping and vaccinations.