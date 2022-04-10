CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago typically adopts out 90 to 100 pets in a week, but thanks to their spring adopt-a-thon, 45 pets have found a new home in just the past two days.

The adopt-a-thon aims to help more families find their forever pet during a more active time of year.

After adoption, PAWS will be there to help with any adjustment or behavioral issues.

When a dog or cat gets adopted, the pet’s bandana changes from yellow to red, a heartwarming moment for all at the shelter.

The adopt-a-thon ends this coming Saturday, but many pets still need homes. More information can be found here.