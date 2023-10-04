CHICAGO — Pavement buckling on DuSable Lake Shore Drive amid rush hour has prompted emergency road repairs by Chicago Department of Transportation crews.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene near McCormick Place, just past 18th Street, as CDOT workers focused their attention on two southbound lanes.

A CDOT spokesperson told WGN News, “CDOT is on the scene responding to pavement buckling near 18th Street on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Crews are working quickly to make patching repairs this evening and will return tomorrow during off-peak hours to complete repairs.”

Traffic delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.