Patient opens fire at Munster hospital, killing retired officer

MUNSTER, In. — A retired police officer was shot and killed while working security at a hospital in Munster.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster when two retired officers, who were working security, responded to reports of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse.

A struggle ensued between the patient and officer. The Northwest Indiana Times reports the patient was able to grab hold of a gun from the officer’s belt, and shot and killed the officer.

The other officer returned fire, killing the patient.

Just after 7 a.m., Skycam9 captured a police procession escorting the retired officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

