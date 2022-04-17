A South Side pastor is braving the cold once more, camping outside to raise funds for a much-desired community center.

Pastor Corey Brooks, founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D., has been camping atop shipping containers for months, a move that came to a slight halt with the passing of his mother.

Returning to his post on Easter Sunday, Brooks says his efforts have raised more than $11 million toward a new 89,000 square-foot community resource center. The facility will include trauma counseling, a school for teaching trades to locals, and a private school for young Black boys to empower, educate and steer from the wrong path.

Brooks says his fundraising target is $35 million, adding that he hopes continued donations will see the center come to fruition.

Click here to donate.

“I envision the students and going to the courts shooting hoops with the kids, that keeps me going,” Booker said. “I can only imagine the day we finally cut the tape and everyone can walk in and see this facility on the South Side of Chicago. It’s going to be amazing.”