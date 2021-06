CHICAGO — A party bus with 20 passengers on it caught fire Friday near downtown on an exit ramp.

Chicago fire said that all of the passengers are safe after flames appeared during a 50th birthday party.

It caught fire on the Ohio Street exit ramp from the inbound Kennedy. The exit ramp is now closed as CFD cleans up the scene.

