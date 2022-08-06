CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them along North Side streets.

According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles, the majority of which were parked and unattended.

The 45-year-old driver continued driving erratically down Broadway way then turned on Addison.

The bus eventually stopped near Lakeshore Drive and the driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No injuries reported.

WGN News reached out to the company that owns the bus but have not yet heard back.