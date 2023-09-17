CHICAGO — Parts of Chicago and the south suburbs are dealing with flooding Sunday after morning showers.

The flooding in some parts, including 130th and Doty Avenue, has closed roads.

In Calumet City, there is some flooding near Sibley Boulevard and Merill Avenue.

Rain is causing more flooding near Sibley Blvd and Merrill Avenue in Calumet City. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/zKIdULaAbA — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) September 17, 2023 A nearby residential area is also flooded.

This is by Luella and Sibley Avenues. The entire residential block is flooded. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/mog0jaEiHm — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) September 17, 2023

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for part of Chicagoland until 2 p.m. and until 5 p.m. in the south suburbs and part of Northwest Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to continue throughout the evening.