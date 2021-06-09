Part of LSD to be shutdown on South Side for pedestrian bridge replacement project

CHICAGO — Part of Lake Shore Drive will be shut down late Wednesday night into Thursday for the demolition of a decades-old pedestrian bridge.

The bridge connects residents from 43rd Street to the lakefront and is around 80 years old. It is not considered acceptable under the Americans with Disabilities Act due to lack of ramps. Cyclists have also not been able to access the bridge, which will change with the new project.

The following closures will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound South Lake Shore Drive will be closed at Oakwood Boulevard/39 th Street and traffic will be detoured to Cottage Grove to 47 th Street and back to southbound Lake Shore Drive.

Northbound South Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 47th Street and detoured via 47th Street to Cottage Grove to Oakwood Boulevard and back to northbound South Lake Shore Drive.

The new bridge is expected to be finished by late next year.