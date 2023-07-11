CHICAGO — Part of Clark Street downtown is closed beginning Tuesday through Halloween due to the city’s outdoor dining program.

Clark Street between Grand and Kinzie will be closed to vehicle traffic. The move will allow more than a dozen restaurants to expand operations into the street for guests to dine outdoors.

Restaurants will begin serving patrons Wednesday through Halloween, when the permit expires.

East-west streets, including Grand Avenue, Illinois Street, Hubbard Street, and Kinzie Street, will remain open to vehicular traffic. A 15-foot pathway will run along the center of Clark Street for people walking and biking to enjoy the area and allow for emergency vehicle access.

The outdoor dining program first came to Chicago during the pandemic. In June, this closure was approved by city council.