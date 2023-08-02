CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District is hosting outdoor boxing events at five locations across the city this month.

Each event features 10 bouts where boxers between 8 and 25-years-old will face off against each other.

Highlights include a showcase featuring Chicago police officers as judges and referees and the Daley Plaza citywide boxing showcase.

More information at chicagoparkdistrict.com/boxing-gyms.

This month’s upcoming Chicago Park District Citywide Boxing events include:

Sheridan Park, Citywide Boxing | 910 S. Aberdeen St., 7:00 p.m., August 3, 2023

Ogden Park, Chicago Police Department Showcase | 6500 S. Racine Ave., 7:00 p.m., August 10, 2023

Eckhart Park, Citywide Boxing | 1330 W. Chicago Ave., 7:00 p.m., August 24, 2023

Daley Plaza, Citywide Boxing | 50 W. Washington St., 12:00 p.m., August 30, 2023

Portage Park, Citywide Boxing | 4100 N. Long Ave., 7:00 p.m., August 31, 2023