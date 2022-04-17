CHICAGO — Parishioners at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church are celebrating Easter Sunday nearby despite a devastating fire that caused extensive damage to the historic church on Friday.

Sunday service will be held nearby at Calahan Funeral Home near the corner of 71st Street and Halsted Street.

The church experienced a massive fire on Friday due to roof work being done with a propane torch that caused the flames.

The church made Englewood its home in June of 1958 after being established in 1925.

Pastor Gerald Dew said he’s received calls of support from across the country after the fire, adding that Sunday’s service will be focused on the power of resurrection.