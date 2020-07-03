Parents who have lost children to gun violence rally at St. Sabina ahead of holiday weekend

CHICAGO – Many youth activists and parents spoke out at Saint Sabina church Thursday night following the recent slayings of children.

Father Michael Pfleger was joined by parents who have lost children to gun violence and youth activists. One of them was just shot at 81st and Racine at the end of May.

“Black lives got to matter to all us,” said Tiana Lafayette. “It can’t only matter when someone else do something to us because at the end of the day, somebody who looked like me is the reason my arm looks like this right now.”

Pfleger echoed those sentiments and said Chicago is losing its soul.

“It is evident we are losing our battle for peace in Chicago and losing our soul. The Windy City cannot become the Bloody City,” Pfleger said. “Anyone that pulls a trigger, whether it is a cop or a person down the block, everyone must be held accountable. We want to send a message to CPD to solve these cases.”

Another rally was held Thursday night near 71st and Chappel in South Shore.

Community activists from across the city are coming together for “Hit the Hood,” an initiative to get people involved and outside doing positive things this holiday weekend.

“We demand peace. Children have died, blood has been shed we don’t want a blood bath weekend, we rebuke that,” activist Cleopatra Draper said.

$80,000 in grants were given out to fund “Hit the Hood.”

“If all the good people stay in the house, it’s inevitable for the bad people to take over. That’s what we’re starting to see,” said activist William Calloway.

There are several events planned over Fourth of July weekend, including a car caravan in South Shore and “bless to block” in Englewood, where they will be handing out free food and face masks.