CHICAGO — Parents who send their children to two separate schools that share the same building say they’re fed up with how school leaders handled a lockdown earlier in the week.

North Kenwood Oakland, also called NKO, affiliated with the University of Chicago and CPS’ Ariel Community Academy, both elementary schools went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon when a gun went off in the building.

Parents on both sides say they’re not only frustrated with how lockdown was handled but want to see preventative measures put in action.

“It was 2 o clock, its Tuesday, they send an email, look my heart is racing” Alisha Harris said. “They send an email (saying) ‘hey the school is on lockdown. Don’t come up here. Stay away from the campus until further notice.'”

NKO Charter School parent Alisha Harris said when she got that email from the school she admits she got worried and like many parents came up to the campus in the 1100 block of east 46th Street.

After that first email, Alisha received two more email updates that afternoon indicating the school was prioritizing student safety, but not specifying why the school was on lockdown.

However, she said parents started hearing that a gun went off in the building, but that wasn’t confirmed until later Tuesday night when NKO sent another email stating a firearm discharged at Ariel Community Academy, the CPS school NKO shares a building with.

Kentra Collins, an Ariel parent, said she would have appreciated more robust communication from cps.

“On my end, I actually did not receive any correspondence of any sort until about 3 p.m. as I was pulling up to the school,” Collins said. “I got an automated call from the school and then I checked my email later on and I got an email from the school about 6 in the evening.”

‘What I do like is that they reached out they communicated every time they had an update but what I would have liked to just know was my child safe,” Harris said.

As it relates to how NKO parents were informed about the incident, the charter school shared a letter to families today in part saying:

“please know that our first step will always be to address the situation and ensure that all members of our community are safe. We then prioritize confirming that we have accurate information before communicating with our community. We thank you for understanding that these steps take time, and we assure you that we will always communicate with you as quickly as permissible.”