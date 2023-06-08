CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced a plan to update Chicago Public Schools (CPS) parental leave policy.

Under Johnson’s proposal, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year all CPS employees will receive 12 weeks of paid parental leave. This would apply to both birthing parents and non-birthing parents, and include parents who expand their family through other means such as adoption.

Johnson made the announcement alongside CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) president Stacy Davis Gates. Martinez noted the exact details of how the proposed policy would be implemented are still being worked out. The Chicago Board of Education would ultimately have to approve the policy.

According to Johnson, the proposed policy would align CPS employee parental leave benefits with those of other city employees.

Additional details will be added to this story as they become available.