CHICAGO — A brawl broke out at Chicago Bulls College Prep Friday that sent two staff members and student to a local hospital.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews were called to the public high school on the 2000 block of West Adams Street on Chicago’s near West Side around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The spokesperson for Chicago Bulls College Prep said it was a parent who instigated the altercation during class and used pepper spray on students and staff.

Two staff members were transported to a local hospital in fair to good condition. One student was later brought to a hospital by their parents.

The school said the disruptive parent was arrested.