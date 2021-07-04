Paramedics: Far Southside teen loses hand in fireworks accident

CHICAGO – A Far Southside teen suffered critical injuries, including the loss of his hand, on Sunday after a fireworks-related injury.
Chicago Fire officials did not disclose the exact location the incident occurred, only saying that they treated and transported a teenager with severe injuries.
“Please leave fireworks to professional venues,” Chicago Fire tweeted.
The news comes following a grandmother’s emotional plea to not use fireworks after an explosion caused serious injuries to the face of a 24-year-old Waukegan man.
“They are dangerous,” said Carman Benson. “They are very, very dangerous and it doesn’t make sense.”