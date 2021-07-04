Paramedics: Far Southside teen loses hand in fireworks accident

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

CHICAGO – A Far Southside teen suffered critical injuries, including the loss of his hand, on Sunday after a fireworks-related injury.

Chicago Fire officials did not disclose the exact location the incident occurred, only saying that they treated and transported a teenager with severe injuries.

“Please leave fireworks to professional venues,” Chicago Fire tweeted.

The news comes following a grandmother’s emotional plea to not use fireworks after an explosion caused serious injuries to the face of a 24-year-old Waukegan man.

“They are dangerous,” said Carman Benson. “They are very, very dangerous and it doesn’t make sense.”