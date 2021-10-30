Pandemic program that provided food to thousands of Chinatown households ends distribution

CHICAGO — A food distribution program in Chinatown during the worst of the pandemic is ending. The charitable event is credited with providing food to almost 10,000 households.

Sunday was the final food giveaway outside the Chinese Christian Union Church.

It began in April of 2020 when a Pilsen non- profit, which held food distributions daily, noticed there were no such programs in Chinatown.

The Economic Development Strategies Corporation decided to get the ball rolling and other Chinatown organizations starting signing on to the cause. They started raising money to buy culturally appropriate food which helped Chinatown grocers at the same time.