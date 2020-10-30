Paintball attacks skyrocket across Chicago

CHICAGO — Paintball attacks within the city of Chicago have skyrocketed in the past few months, with a downtown attack on glass workers Thursday night being the latest.

Police said glass workers at the VANS store at 39 South State Street were attacked by paintballs just after 10:30 p.m.

Other paintball attacks in the area were reported shortly after the attack.

Police said more than 200 paintball shootings have been reported across the city in September and October, more than five times the amount reported in the first eight months of the year.