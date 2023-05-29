CHICAGO — A woman injured when her French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint while on a walk last Wednesday says her pup is now safe.

“Peppa is safe!!!” said Alicja Pierzchala in an update to her Facebook post announcing the assault and robbery. “Thank you to everyone for their concerns, prayers, and well wishes!”

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Giddings Street on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Alicja Pierzchala was walking her six-year-old French bulldog, Peppa, when she was attacked at gunpoint, injured and Peppa was taken.

“I wanted to help her and then he put the gun to my forehead and right away, hit me in my right shoulder,” Pierzchala told WGN last Thursday.

Pierzchala, who adopted Peppa two months before the theft, suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises, and a rotator cuff injury.

Chicago police said no one is in custody and detectives are still investigating. Pierzchala did not elaborate on when, where, or how the French bulldog was located.