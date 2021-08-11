Overnight storms cause damage, more than 90K still without power in Chicago area

CHICAGO — Cleanup will continue Wednesday after another round of severe weather hit the Chicago area.

Crews have been out all night taking care of downed power lines and trees. WGN’s Glenn Marshall was in Evanston where a tree toppled on top of a car. A piece of the sidewalk was sitting on top of the tree’s roots. The tree was blocking Sherman Avenue near Colfax Avenue.

After several tornadoes erupted through the area Monday, several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued Tuesday night. A third night of storms is possible. WGN meteorologists are monitoring the conditions.

As of 7 a.m., about 96,000 ComEd customers remained without power, with most of those in Cook, Lake, McHenry and Kane counties.

GALLERY: Severe storms topple trees throughout Chicago region

The weather service said a survey crew had confirmed Tuesday that at least seven tornadoes touched down Monday in northern Illinois, with three of those storms given preliminary ratings as EF-1 tornadoes, which produce winds between 86-110 mph.

Three of the other tornadoes were weaker and the strength of the seventh storm had not yet been determined, according to the weather service, which said Monday’s storms damaged trees and some structures in portions of Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane counties.

A heat advisory remains in effect across north-central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana until Wednesday night, when the weather service said more severe weather is possible in that region.

The storms came on a day when some parts of the Chicago region saw heat index temperatures in the 100s.