CHICAGO — The wintry weather continues to cause travel problems at Chicago airports with already 76 flights cancelled at O’Hare and five at Midway just Sunday morning.

Strong winds and lingering snow have led to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations over the last few days. The majority of travel impacts from the winter storm happened Friday.

About 149 flights were cancelled at O’Hare Saturday morning due to snow and wind creating hazardous conditions overnight across northern Illinois.

Several areas across the Chicagoland area received between six to eight inches of snow from Friday’s winter storm with isolated spots in Northern Illinois receiving nearly one foot of snow.

More than a thousand flights were cancelled at O’Hare and nearly 300 at Midway on Friday.

Many airlines have been offering travel waivers to passengers amid the weather allowing passengers to rebook their flights at no cost.