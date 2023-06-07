CHICAGO — Over $600,000 worth of counterfeit goods, including fake Rolex watches, were discovered at O’Hare Sunday.

Customs agents discovered the goods while inspecting a shipment labeled “fashion sunglasses.”

In the shipment, officers found 36 pairs of designer sunglasses bearing counterfeit trademarks of designers like Louis Vuitton, Versace, Chanel and others.

Officers also found 25 pairs of socks bearing counterfeit Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Dior trademarks.

The shipment was arriving from Thailand and was heading to a residence in Bedford, Indiana.

In addition to the sunglasses and socks, officers intercepted 22 watches bearing the counterfeit trademarks of Franck Muller, Patek Phillipe, Adidas and Rolex.

The merchandise would have been worth a total of almost $638,000 had the goods been genuine, authorities said.

“CBP protects honest trade and hardworking businesses,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Counterfeit goods defraud consumers and businesses. Our officers are dedicated to the CBP mission and work diligently for American consumers by stopping the flow of illegitimate and pirated merchandise.”