CHICAGO — Over 30 people who were supposed to receive money from a 2016 settlement involving Herbalife are finally receiving their checks Tuesday evening.

Last month, the group of 31 Illinoisans protested outside of the Thompson Center with the goal of getting the attention of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Back in 2016, his predecessor Lisa Madigan led a case against Herbalife — saying the $3 million settlement that was reached resolved complaints about false and misleading marketing schemes.

In the meantime, none of the 31 victims have received any of the $3 million.

According to the group’s leader, Pastor Julie Contreras of United Giving Hope, they will receive the money on Tuesday night.

Checks will range from $140 to $140,000 and she credited WGN with helping to speed the process up.