Over 30 Chicago area teams compete in prestigious robotics tournament

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Von Steuben High School hosted the VEX Robotics Tournament on Saturday.

VEX is typically regarded as the largest robotics competition in the world for students.

Students aged 12 to 18 from the city and suburbs are competing to build the top robot. The team to beat is called “The Seven Dorks” from Niles North.

“Just compete and see your work in action, when you really get to go win some matches, lose some matches.. it’s really rewarding,” Niles North student Lukas Tichota said.

Each school team includes the build, programmer, the driver and wingman who scopes out the competition.

The task is create a robot that can pick up purple rings and get them into the mobile goals. Thirty-three teams from the area faced six hours of competition.